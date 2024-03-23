Echelon Wealth Partners Comments on Pro Reit’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:PRV)

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pro Reit in a report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Pro Reit’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.
Pro Reit Price Performance
Pro Reit Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
