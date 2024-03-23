Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) PT Lowered to $10.30

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $10.30 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.67% from the stock’s current price.
EC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 490,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 134,531 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 349,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 112,086 shares during the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.
