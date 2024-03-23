Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) PT Lowered to $10.30

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $10.30 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.67% from the stock’s current price.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

EC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol Trading Down 0.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecopetrol

EC stock opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ecopetrol has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 490,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 134,531 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 349,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 112,086 shares during the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecopetrol

(Get Free Report)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.