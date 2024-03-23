Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Raised to $103.00 at Morgan Stanley

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.82% from the stock’s current price.

EW has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW opened at $93.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $95.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,141,963.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,388.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,141,963.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $327,388.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $1,320,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,859 shares of company stock worth $16,445,296 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,390,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after buying an additional 3,048,274 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% during the third quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,173,000 after buying an additional 2,860,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,446,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,815,000 after buying an additional 2,286,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

