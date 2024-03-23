Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.46

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.46 and traded as low as $5.42. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 13,265 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 355,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 70,190 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 93,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 27,343 shares during the period. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

