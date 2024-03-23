Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.49

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.49 and traded as high as $2.51. Emergent BioSolutions shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 1,219,665 shares trading hands.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.63 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 72.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emergent BioSolutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,974,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 328,272 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 93,301 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 12,623 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 26,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter worth about $475,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions

(Get Free Report)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. Its products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises; and acute, emergency, and community care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.