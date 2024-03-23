Encanto Potash (CVE:EPO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Encanto Potash Corp (CVE:EPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.05. Encanto Potash shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 100,500 shares traded.
Encanto Potash Trading Down 9.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.29 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.
Encanto Potash Company Profile
Encanto Potash Corp. engages in the exploration and development of potash properties in the province of Saskatchewan, Canada. Its primary property includes a 100% interest in the Muskowekwan First Nation project covering an area of approximately 61,400 acres located to the north of Regina, Saskatchewan.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Encanto Potash
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Encanto Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encanto Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.