Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $47.33

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.33 and traded as high as $47.93. Encore Capital Group shares last traded at $46.61, with a volume of 126,844 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encore Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Encore Capital Group Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $277.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.77 million. Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 16.89%. Analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECPG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 12,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 34,132 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

