Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.69

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.69 and traded as high as C$8.10. Enerflex shares last traded at C$8.03, with a volume of 213,037 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EFX. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.25.

Enerflex Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$995.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.38.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$782.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$788.63 million. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.5850291 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -11.11%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

