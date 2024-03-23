Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.66

Shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.66 and traded as low as $1.56. Energy Focus shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 4,900 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energy Focus in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Energy Focus Stock Down 2.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Energy Focus worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

