Energy Transfer LP Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Energy Transfer in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $1.33 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Energy Transfer’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

NYSE:ET opened at $15.56 on Friday. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.60%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

