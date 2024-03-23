Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.08

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.08 and last traded at $29.06, with a volume of 315556 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EPD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.96.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Addis & Hill Inc purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $674,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 266,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,020,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

