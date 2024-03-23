Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Trading Down 4%

Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.21 and last traded at $8.23. Approximately 268,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 436,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Enviri Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.08.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.30 million. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enviri Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Enviri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,531,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Enviri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,857,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Enviri during the 4th quarter valued at $31,477,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enviri during the 4th quarter valued at $14,968,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviri during the 4th quarter valued at $10,870,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

