Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cadre Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Cadre in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cadre’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cadre’s FY2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CDRE. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Shares of NYSE:CDRE opened at $34.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.58. Cadre has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $39.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.0875 dividend. This is a positive change from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Cadre’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

In other Cadre news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 1,438,127 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $50,334,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,184,918 shares in the company, valued at $426,472,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDRE. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cadre by 49,625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cadre by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in Cadre by 635.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

