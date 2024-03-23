Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Campbell Soup’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CPB)

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Campbell Soup in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Campbell Soup’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Campbell Soup stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $56.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.24.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,281,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,648,000 after acquiring an additional 623,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after buying an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,329,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,844,000 after buying an additional 3,613,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,274,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,101,000 after buying an additional 119,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

