Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for EnLink Midstream, LLC’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for EnLink Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.99%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 120.46%.

In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $3,026,668.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $3,026,668.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 240.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 263,100 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 1,614.2% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,868,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,964,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $194,126,000 after acquiring an additional 186,801 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 212,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

