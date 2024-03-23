ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation (LON:METP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $745.01

ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation (LON:METP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 745.01 ($9.48) and traded as high as GBX 845.80 ($10.77). ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation shares last traded at GBX 837.35 ($10.66), with a volume of 6,084 shares.

ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation Trading Down 1.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 809.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 745.01.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.