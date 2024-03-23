Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 131.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Fastenal by 184.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $78.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.53. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $79.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.23%.

FAST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,853. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

