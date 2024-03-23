FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $340.00 Price Target at UBS Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $323.00 to $340.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FDX. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $299.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDX

FedEx Trading Up 7.3 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $284.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FedEx has a 12 month low of $213.80 and a 12 month high of $291.27. The company has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.55.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 29.86%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.