FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $346.00 at Bank of America

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $313.00 to $346.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $299.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDX

FedEx Trading Up 7.3 %

FDX opened at $284.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx has a one year low of $213.80 and a one year high of $291.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.