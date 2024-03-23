Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) PT Raised to $56.00

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FNF. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNF stock opened at $51.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.23. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.33. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $52.94.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,033 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,705,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,907,000 after buying an additional 4,189,896 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after buying an additional 1,250,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,782,000 after buying an additional 104,624 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,686,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,143,000 after buying an additional 477,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,113,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,916,000 after buying an additional 171,521 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Stories

