Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1,244.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 263,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,910 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $14,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 30.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $70.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $72.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.95.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

