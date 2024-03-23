Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC) Trading Down 2%

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $54.80 and last traded at $55.91. 9,208,169 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 12,329,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.05.
Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.86.
