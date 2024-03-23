Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.96

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.96 and traded as high as C$5.88. Firan Technology Group shares last traded at C$5.79, with a volume of 7,247 shares traded.

Get Firan Technology Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Acumen Capital boosted their target price on Firan Technology Group from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th.

View Our Latest Report on Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$138.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. Firan Technology Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of C$39.99 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Firan Technology Group Co. will post 0.3399488 EPS for the current year.

About Firan Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.