First National Financial (TSE:FN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.79

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$37.79 and traded as low as C$36.58. First National Financial shares last traded at C$37.03, with a volume of 41,275 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on FN. Scotiabank lifted their price target on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.83.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.79. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,070.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.31%.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

