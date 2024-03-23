Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Lowered to $187.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $195.00 to $187.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FIVE. Mizuho assumed coverage on Five Below in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Five Below from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.88.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $170.99 on Thursday. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $144.57 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.52.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five Below will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Five Below by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Five Below by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

