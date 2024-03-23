Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.98.

FLUT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of NYSE FLUT opened at $218.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.18. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $226.40.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

