FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.39

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.39 and traded as high as $22.39. FONAR shares last traded at $22.28, with a volume of 16,884 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FONAR from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $141.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.39.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $25.39 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FONR. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of FONAR by 38,600.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of FONAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of FONAR by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FONAR in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FONAR by 725.1% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

