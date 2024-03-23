Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.34

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2024

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUMFGet Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.34 and traded as low as $15.94. Fortescue shares last traded at $15.94, with a volume of 366 shares.

Fortescue Trading Down 1.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.34.

Fortescue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.38%. Fortescue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.45%.

Fortescue Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.