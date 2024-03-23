FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,050 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,883,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,426,000 after acquiring an additional 428,164 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,393,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,196,000 after purchasing an additional 262,963 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,754,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,764,000 after buying an additional 76,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,438,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,074,000 after purchasing an additional 299,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,958,000 after buying an additional 412,101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $183.59 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $125.34 and a twelve month high of $184.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.3454 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

