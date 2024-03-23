FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 56,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 30,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,611,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,136,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,724,000 after buying an additional 196,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,554,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,111,000 after purchasing an additional 65,220 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $140.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $158.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.58.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

