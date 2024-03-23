FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.69.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $281.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.89. The company has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $284.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.