FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $459,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.2 %

PSX stock opened at $159.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $159.80.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 27.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,009 shares of company stock worth $6,474,602 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.