FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,539 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $21,936,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 229,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after purchasing an additional 17,754 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,897,000. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OMC opened at $93.97 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMC. Barclays boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

