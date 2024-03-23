FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 233 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, IRON Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD opened at $79.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.09. The firm has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.05.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

