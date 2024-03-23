FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 395 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at about $695,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,153,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,228,000 after purchasing an additional 407,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,527,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.257 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.45%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

