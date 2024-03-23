FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 436 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after acquiring an additional 591,368 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,794,000 after acquiring an additional 137,604 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $200.34 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $203.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.24 and a 200-day moving average of $185.65.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

