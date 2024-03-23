Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.72

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.72 and traded as low as $0.56. Forward Industries shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 18,280 shares traded.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on Forward Industries

Forward Industries Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Forward Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.56% of Forward Industries worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forward Industries

(Get Free Report)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.