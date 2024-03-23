Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $22.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Frontline from $23.00 to $22.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Frontline Stock Performance

Shares of FRO stock opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.78. Frontline has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $24.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.00.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Frontline had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $415.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frontline will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Frontline during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 71.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

