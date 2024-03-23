FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $58.32

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $58.32 and traded as high as $60.60. FRP shares last traded at $59.95, with a volume of 7,865 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

The company has a market cap of $568.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.00 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.32.

FRP’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, April 15th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, April 15th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, April 15th.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 12.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPH. LB Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FRP during the fourth quarter worth $3,955,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FRP by 270.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of FRP by 179.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,808 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FRP by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,333,000 after purchasing an additional 14,195 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FRP by 17,245.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 13,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalty land owned by the Company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

