Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.08

Shares of Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.08 and traded as high as $1.15. Fuel Tech shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 81,912 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTEK has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Fuel Tech Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech

The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 million, a P/E ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 4.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTEK. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,739,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 25,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 46,171 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

