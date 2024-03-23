FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Henry Schein, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Henry Schein in a research note issued on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now forecasts that the company will earn $5.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.02. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

HSIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.09.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $73.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.14 and a 200-day moving average of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $85.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Henry Schein

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth $348,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 80.8% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 18,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 7.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,719,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,392,000 after acquiring an additional 322,649 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,299 shares of company stock valued at $1,742,919. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

