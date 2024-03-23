FY2024 Earnings Forecast for MAG Silver Corp. Issued By Raymond James (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MAG Silver in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share.

MAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MAG Silver from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price target (down previously from $19.50) on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.13.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $9.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $945.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.13. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $14.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

