FY2024 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.05.

KGC opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Kinross Gold by 790.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Kinross Gold by 353.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

