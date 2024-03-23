FY2025 Earnings Estimate for ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Get ProFrac alerts:

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ProFrac in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran expects that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for ProFrac’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ProFrac from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

ProFrac Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACDC opened at $8.15 on Friday. ProFrac has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProFrac

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in ProFrac in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in ProFrac in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ProFrac by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in ProFrac in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ProFrac by 1,789.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

