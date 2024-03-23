FY2025 EPS Estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Decreased by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.95) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.52). The consensus estimate for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.34) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at ($4.20) EPS.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jonestrading raised their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $44.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.46. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $47.58. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.62.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 60,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $2,648,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,179.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 15,089 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $664,821.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,251.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 60,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $2,648,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,179.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,406 shares of company stock worth $4,801,328. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

