FY2025 EPS Estimates for JetBlue Airways Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for JetBlue Airways in a report released on Thursday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for JetBlue Airways’ current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.47.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.85. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $9.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 96.6% in the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

