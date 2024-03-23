FY2026 Earnings Estimate for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Issued By Barrington Research

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CuriosityStream in a report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for CuriosityStream’s current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on CuriosityStream from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

CuriosityStream Trading Down 6.2 %

CURI opened at $0.90 on Friday. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59.

CuriosityStream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 581,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 403,330 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter valued at $556,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CuriosityStream by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 172,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CuriosityStream by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 94,854 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, content licensing, brand sponsorship and advertising, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

