FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Leap Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth expects that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Leap Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.08) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTX opened at $2.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48. Leap Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $64.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $2,276,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,256,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 137,159 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $523,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 14,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,106,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 633,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase I clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

