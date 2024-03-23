Ganesh Kumar Sells 9,071 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) insider Ganesh Kumar sold 9,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $319,117.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,580.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ganesh Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Ganesh Kumar sold 9,697 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $352,970.80.

OFG Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.08.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $208.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 13.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 56.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 13.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on OFG Bancorp from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

