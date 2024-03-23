GAP (NYSE:GPS) Given New $18.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

GPS has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of GAP to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of GAP from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GAP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GAP has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.89.

Shares of GPS opened at $28.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.33. GAP has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $28.59.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. GAP had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. GAP’s payout ratio is 44.78%.

In other GAP news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $556,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,832. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other GAP news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $556,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,832. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,522. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of GAP by 12.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of GAP by 1.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GAP by 317.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GAP by 117.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

